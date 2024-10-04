47 tigers, 3 lions and a panther die from bird flu in Vietnamese zoos
Forty-seven tigers, three lions and a panther died in Vietnamese zoos due to the H5N1 bird flu virus, according to state media. The deaths reportedly occurred at My Quynh safari park in Long An province and Vuon Xoai zoo in Dong Nai province from August to September. The National Centre for Animal Health Diagnosis confirmed that the animals succumbed to the H5N1 type A virus, likely after being fed infected chicken, prompting health officials to trace the source of the contaminated meat. Education for Nature Vietnam reported that 385 tigers were in captivity in Vietnam as of the end of 2023, with around 310 housed in private facilities. The World Health Organization has warned of increasing deadly outbreaks among mammals since 2022. While H5N1 primarily infects animals, human infections can occur through close contact with infected birds or environments.
