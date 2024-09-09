NextShark unveils ‘The Jeff Kung Show’ podcast with Jeff Kung, Rob Minkoff, and Benny Luo

NextShark, the leading media platform dedicated to Asian and Asian American communities, is proud to announce the launch of “The Jeff Kung Show,” a podcast that brings together acclaimed music artist and Chinese hip-hop pioneer Jeff Kung, alongside executive producers Rob Minkoff, director of “The Lion King,” and Benny Luo, founder of NextShark.

Kung, a Los Angeles native, is best known for creating “thePark,” China’s first-ever hip-hop radio show, which aired 2006-2019. The show reached more than six million weekly listeners across 13 cities and helped shape youth culture in Greater China. Kung is also an award-winning producer and co-founder of Real Coco, a coconut beverage brand, with his friend Brian Bardos and sister Crystal Kung Minkoff of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

As a 76th-generation descendant of Confucius, Kung brings a unique perspective to the podcast, blending tradition with modern culture. His extensive background in music, media, and business makes him an ideal host for “The Jeff Kung Show.” The podcast will explore topics ranging from music and fashion to societal issues, featuring conversations with prominent figures in the Asian community.

Rob Minkoff, an Academy Award-winning filmmaker, co-directed the Disney classic “The Lion King” (1994), which became one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time. His directorial credits also include successful films such as “Stuart Little” (1999), “Stuart Little 2” (2002), “The Haunted Mansion” (2003), and “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” (2014). Minkoff’s work spans both animated and live-action films, showcasing his versatility and lasting impact on family entertainment.

Confirmed guests include comedian Jiaoying Summers; P Thrizzle, the first Asian member of the Bloods gang; “Real Housewives of Dallas” star Tiffany Moon; Asian activist and rapper Jason Chu; and Shang, author of “Save My Cents.”

With weekly episodes, the podcast aims to engage audiences with insightful commentary on Asian culture and its global impact.

About NextShark

NextShark, founded in 2013, is a leading platform for Asian and Asian American communities, offering news, business insights, and cultural content. Beyond journalism, NextShark includes NextShark Ventures, which supports Asian founders through strategic investments, and NextShark Studios, which produces original films, documentaries, branded content, and events, empowering and elevating Asian voices globally.