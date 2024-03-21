Original ‘The Crow’ director criticizes 2024 remake: It ‘should remain’ Brandon Lee’s ‘legacy’
Alex Proyas, the director of the original 1994 “The Crow” film, has voiced strong opposition to the upcoming reboot, citing respect for Brandon Lee’s legacy.
Key points:
- The trailer for the reboot on YouTube has garnered over 90,000 dislikes and criticism from fans for its departure from the original tone.
- Proyas believes the 1994 film is inextricably linked to Lee’s tragic death, making it his legacy and inappropriate for reboots, reported Variety.
- Lee, the late son of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, died at age 28 while filming the original.
The details:
- Lee died from a prop gun accident while filming ‘The Crow” in 1993. The production was later completed using a stunt double and special effects.
- Despite the tragedy, the original gained immense success, both critically and commercially. It spurred several sequels, none of which achieved the same impact as the original.
- Proyas has spoken out repeatedly against remaking “The Crow.” In a since-deleted Facebook post, Proyas cited the film’s power as a tribute to Lee and his tragic on-set death.
“I really don’t get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work. And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film. So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan’s response speaks volumes. [‘The Crow’] is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain.”
- The reboot’s director, Rupert Sanders, said the new version is a tribute to Lee and believes that the late actor would be “proud” of the film.
What’s next:
- “The Crow” reboot is scheduled for release on June 7, 2024.
