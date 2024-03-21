Original ‘The Crow’ director criticizes 2024 remake: It ‘should remain’ Brandon Lee’s ‘legacy’

Alex Proyas, the director of the original 1994 “The Crow” film, has voiced strong opposition to the upcoming reboot, citing respect for Brandon Lee’s legacy.

“I really don’t get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work. And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film. So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan’s response speaks volumes. [‘The Crow’] is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain.”