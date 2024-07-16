Thailand waives visa requirements to 93 countries
Thailand has expanded its list of visa-free entry countries from 57 to 93 in order to boost tourism.
People traveling from the 93 eligible countries can stay in Thailand as tourists or for short-term business purposes for up to 60 days, ministry spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said. Signed on Friday, the changes in Thailand’s visa-free country list reportedly took effect on Monday, prior to the announcement in the Royal Gazette.
