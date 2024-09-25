Thailand makes history as 1st SEA country to legalize same-sex marriage
Thailand has legalized same-sex marriage, becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to do so. The landmark bill, which received royal endorsement from King Maha Vajiralongkorn, will come into effect in 120 days, allowing LGBTQ-plus couples to marry starting Jan. 22, 2025.
- About the law and what officials are saying: The marriage equality bill, published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, amends the Civil and Commercial Code to replace gender-specific terms with gender-neutral language, granting full legal, financial and medical rights to same-sex couples, including adoption and inheritance rights. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra celebrated the occasion in an X post, writing, “Congratulations to everyone’s love” along with the hashtag #LoveWins. Meanwhile, Bangkok Deputy Gov. Sanon Wangsrangboon assured that city officials are ready to facilitate same-sex marriage registrations as soon as the law takes effect. The royal signing of the bill represents a culmination of over two decades of advocacy. “We’ve been waiting for a long time. As soon as it becomes law, we will go register our marriage,” actor and YouTuber Apiwat Apiwatsayree told AFP.
- Why this matters: The significant step marks Thailand as the third nation in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, following Taiwan in 2019 and Nepal last year, amid a backdrop of ongoing struggles for LGBTQ-plus rights in the region. Community members hailed the law as a “monumental step” for equality, with prominent LGBTQ-plus activist Ann Chumaporn telling the BBC, “Today we’re not only getting to write our names in marriage certificates, but we are also writing a page in history… It’s a triumph of equality and human dignity.” Despite Thailand’s reputation for LGBTQ-plus tolerance, however, many in the community reportedly continue to face discrimination. Activists plan a mass wedding for over 1,000 couples on the first day the law is enacted.
