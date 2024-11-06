Thailand takes historic step to end statelessness

Thailand has launched a landmark initiative to end statelessness by granting citizenship to 483,000 long-term residents and members of ethnic minorities.

Announced by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra after a cabinet meeting on Oct. 29, the policy addresses decades of unresolved citizenship issues affecting individuals born in the country or who have lived there since early waves of migration dating back to 1984.

The new framework, which replaces a 2021 resolution , simplifies eligibility checks and streamlines approvals at local rather than central levels. Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsab says it could reduce processing time from 44 years to a more efficient, technology-driven procedure. However, foreigners involved in “shady businesses” are exempted from obtaining citizenship.

Commissioner Filippo Grandi of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) congratulated Thailand for its initiative, noting that it will be “the single largest reduction of statelessness by any country.”

The first batch of verified applicants will initially receive permanent residency, with full nationality and political rights available after five years.