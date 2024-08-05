Thailand gets its first Olympic medal in badminton

via GMM25Thailand, @kunlavut.v

Kunlavut Vitidsarn made history by becoming the first badminton player from Thailand’s national team to reach the finals on Sunday. The Thai badminton star defeated Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia with scores of 21-14 and 21-15. Unfortunately, his Olympic run ended in the finals, where he lost to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen with scores of 21-11 and 21-11 on Monday. “As I have said many times earlier, it will be very difficult to win a medal in my first Olympics. But as I’m in the final now, if possible, I’d love to win the gold for our country,” he said before the match.