NextSharkNextShark.com

Thailand gets its first Olympic medal in badminton

Thailand gets its first Olympic medal in badmintonThailand gets its first Olympic medal in badminton
via GMM25Thailand, @kunlavut.v
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
Kunlavut Vitidsarn made history by becoming the first badminton player from Thailand’s national team to reach the finals on Sunday.
The Thai badminton star defeated Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia with scores of 21-14 and 21-15. Unfortunately, his Olympic run ended in the finals, where he lost to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen with scores of 21-11 and 21-11 on Monday. “As I have said many times earlier, it will be very difficult to win a medal in my first Olympics. But as I’m in the final now, if possible, I’d love to win the gold for our country,” he said before the match.
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|