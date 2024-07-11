Thai teen designs Red Bull’s Formula One cars
Team Red Bull has incorporated the design created by Chalaj Suvanish, a grade 11 student at Prince Royal’s College in Chiang Mai, Thailand, into its cars after the 16-year-old boy won the brand’s first “REBL CUSTMS” livery contest this year.
“I love watching Oracle Red Bull Racing win and I can’t describe how it would feel to see them win in my livery,” said Suvanish, an avid Formula One fan who took inspiration from Red Bull Racing’s 2015 pre-season testing livery, “The Camo Bull.” The cars competed in the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit in England on Sunday.
