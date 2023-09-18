NextSharkNextShark.com

6-year-old fighting for life after Texas man bashed his head with baseball bat

6-year-old fighting for life after Texas man bashed his head with baseball bat
via GoFundMe

Daniel Logan, 39, is accused of attacked Jeremy Tang Diaz and his family

Carl Samson
Carl Samson
September 18, 2023
SHARE
A 6-year-old boy is fighting for his life after his neighbor struck his head with a baseball bat in Georgetown, Texas.
What happened: Daniel Logan, 39, allegedly broke into the family’s home in the 300 block of Rock Mill Loop at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 11. Armed with the bat, Logan hit 6-year-old Jeremy Tang Diaz in the head and tried to attack his parents, Yilin and Arturo. Jeremy sustained critical injuries that sent him into a coma. 
Before breaking into his neighbors’ home, Logan attacked his own mother, Cynthia, with the bat, according to Fox 7 Austin. She reportedly suffered a broken tooth, a facial laceration and periorbital edema around her left eye.
Daniel Logan
Daniel Logan. via Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
Charges: Logan was arrested and charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member. Both are felonies in the first degree.
Fighting for his life: Jeremy remained in a coma as of Monday morning, according to one of two GoFundMe campaigns organized for him. He is reportedly scheduled for more exams, including an MRI.
Jeremy was attacked in his sleep. His father told KVUE that he had just received a new belt in jiu-jitsu, played his first soccer match and was studying Chinese characters:

“He was telling his mama on the way home [that] he just couldn’t wait to start the week, to go back to jiu-jitsu, tie the belt. And the last thing I told him when he got covered [was], ‘See you in the morning.’ He was so eager to go to sleep.”

The incident is currently under investigation. A motivation behind the attack is still unknown.
 
MOST READ
    HAPPENING NOW
      Carl Samson

      Carl Samson
      is a Senior Editor for NextShark

      SHARE THIS ARTICLE:

      RELATED STORIES FROM NEXTSHARK

      RELATED STORIES FROM NEXTSHARK

      3 MIN READ

      Virginia man charged for attacking woman, 2 congressional staffers with baseball bat

      Xuan-Kha Tran Pham, who refused to appear at his arraignment, was arraigned on four charges, including one hate crime charge

      3 MIN READ

      Man arrested, then freed, for allegedly threatening to kill Seattle journalist with baseball bat

      Jeffrey McMillan, 47, was reportedly convicted in the past of third-degree assault, domestic violence and violating a no-contact order

      3 MIN READ

      Man arrested for baseball bat attack on food vendor in San Jose

      Food vendor Carlos Sanchez recorded video as he was being attacked by Kintex Ho, the owner of local establishment Intex Auto Parts

      MORE STORIES FROM NEXTSHARK

      © 2023 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.

      Subscribe to NextShark's Newsletter