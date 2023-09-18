6-year-old fighting for life after Texas man bashed his head with baseball bat

“He was telling his mama on the way home [that] he just couldn’t wait to start the week, to go back to jiu-jitsu, tie the belt. And the last thing I told him when he got covered [was], ‘See you in the morning.’ He was so eager to go to sleep.”
Daniel Logan, 39, is accused of attacked Jeremy Tang Diaz and his family
“He was telling his mama on the way home [that] he just couldn’t wait to start the week, to go back to jiu-jitsu, tie the belt. And the last thing I told him when he got covered [was], ‘See you in the morning.’ He was so eager to go to sleep.”
3 MIN READ
Xuan-Kha Tran Pham, who refused to appear at his arraignment, was arraigned on four charges, including one hate crime charge
3 MIN READ
Jeffrey McMillan, 47, was reportedly convicted in the past of third-degree assault, domestic violence and violating a no-contact order