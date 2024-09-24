This Texas metroplex is leading the country in Asian population growth
Texas’ Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex saw the largest increase in Asian residents among all U.S. metropolitan regions from 2022 to 2023, with Collin County contributing significantly to this growth. This surge, highlighted in a new report by the nonprofit Asian Texans for Justice (ATJ), underscores the expanding political and social influence of AAPI communities across North Texas.
- Notable findings: Texas gained over 91,000 Asian residents during the past year, with Dallas-Fort Worth accounting for nearly 44,000 of them. According to the report, Collin County alone added about 20,000 residents, making up almost 22% of the area’s total increase. The largest subgroup in the DFW Asian community is Indian (35%), followed by Vietnamese (15.3%), Chinese (12.2%), Filipino (8%) and Korean (7.1%). The report also notes that while the median household income for Asian Texans is higher than other ethnic groups, this data can mask struggles within segments of the community. “We want to dispel the minority myth,” ATJ Executive Director Lily Trieu told the Dallas Morning News, emphasizing that many Asian Americans still require governmental support and public benefits.
- The big picture: Texas now houses nearly 2 million AAPI residents, concentrated primarily in its four largest metropolitan areas, including Dallas-Fort Worth, which is seeing a boom in civic participation and economic growth. In its report, the ATJ said it aims to amplify AAPI voices and examine the political landscape ahead of the 2024 elections. Asian Americans are often ignored during elections due to their small population size, making it difficult for pollsters to gather statistically meaningful data. Despite being the fastest-growing racial group in the country, high costs for oversampling, language barriers and the diversity within the community make polling expensive, leaving Asian Americans underrepresented in surveys and overlooked in political strategies. “There’s a lack of understanding of what AAPI voters want, what their policy positions are, what issues they care most deeply about,” Trieu told the New York Times in February.
Share this Article