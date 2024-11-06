Texas Rep. Angie Chen Button beats former Miss Texas Averie Bishop to secure 9th term

Republican state Rep. Angie Chen Button, 70, won a ninth term in the Texas Legislature, defeating Democratic challenger Averie Bishop, 28, in the competitive race for House District 112.

Button secured 54% of the vote to Bishop ’s 46%, with a margin of nearly 7,000 votes. This victory holds one of the last two Dallas County seats under Republican control, a target Democrats hoped to flip this election cycle.

Button, who first won her seat in 2008, has become a key ally of Gov. Greg Abbott and Speaker Dade Phelan, supporting the governor’s school voucher proposal, though it failed in the House.

In contrast, Bishop, a former Miss Texas , campaigned on increasing public school funding and protecting reproductive rights.

Button’s strong ties with constituents and legislative experience proved decisive, allowing her to maintain her position as the only Asian American woman in the Texas Legislature