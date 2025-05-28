Tesla’s reputation plunges in US brand survey

Tesla has dropped to 95th place in the 2025 Axios Harris Poll 100, a steep fall from 8th in 2021, reflecting growing disapproval from American consumers. The annual survey ranks major companies based on public perception across categories such as trust, ethics and growth.

Tesla’s score of 61.3 places it in the “poor” category, down from “excellent” in previous years. The company now ranks below firms like UnitedHealth Group and BP.

Factors driving decline

The decline is attributed in part to CEO Elon Musk’s political activity, including support for Donald Trump and controversial statements on X, formerly Twitter. Critics also cite concerns over product quality, customer service and workplace culture. Other Musk-led companies saw similar drops: SpaceX fell to 86th and X to 98th in the same survey.

Significance for Asian American market

The shift in perception is notable given Tesla’s historical strong following among Asian American consumers. In 2022, the company recorded a 72.1% repeat-purchase rate among Asian American owners — 33 points above the U.S. average, according to S&P Global Mobility

From January to May 2022, nearly 80% of EVs registered by Asian American buyers were Teslas. As public sentiment evolves, the brand’s standing in this high-loyalty segment may be a key area to watch.

