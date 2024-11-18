Teens make ‘slant-eye’ gesture, hurl whipped cream at couple in alleged NYC hate crime

A group of teens is accused of committing an anti-Asian hate crime in Brooklyn, New York City, after allegedly hurling whipped cream at an Asian couple while making mocking gestures at them last month.

What happened: The incident occurred outside the City Point shopping mall at Albee Square near Fulton Street at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 19, police said on Wednesday. The couple, both aged 29, were walking in the area when the group of four teens allegedly approached them, pulled back the corners of their eyes — mimicking the couple’s physical features — and yelled “ni hao” (Chinese for “hello”). One of the teens allegedly sprayed whipped cream from a can into another girl’s hand, who then flung it at the victims. All four then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

via New York Police Department

via New York Police Department

via New York Police Department

via New York Police Department