Taiwan’s population drops for 23rd consecutive month as births fall to record low

Taiwan’s population fell again in November, marking 23 straight months of decline with only 7,946 births recorded. The Ministry of the Interior reported a total population of 23,306,085, down 96,710 from November 2024 and 4,768 from October 2025. Deaths in the same month exceeded 14,700, resulting in a natural population decrease of nearly 6,825 people.

Birth and death trends: The November figures reflect a continuing pattern of low fertility and rising mortality. Monthly births were down 4,611 from the same month last year, continuing a multi-year trend of negative birth growth. Deaths in November averaged roughly one every three minutes, giving a crude death rate of 7.71 per 1,000, while the crude birth rate was 4.15 per 1,000. The gap between births and deaths has persisted for nearly two years, contributing to a sustained negative natural increase and highlighting structural demographic challenges.

Age structure and migration: Taiwan’s age distribution further intensifies the population decline. Residents aged 65 and older now account for 19.99% of the total population, approaching the threshold used internationally to define a super-aged society. Those aged 15 to 64 comprise 68.49%, while children aged 0 to 14 make up 11.53%. Net migration provided only a small offset in November, with 59,696 people moving to Taiwan and 57,639 leaving, resulting in a net gain of 2,057. The combination of low fertility, high mortality and modest net migration maintains the downward trajectory of Taiwan’s population.

