Taiwan tells citizens to avoid travel to China after execution threats

The Council noted that if residents must travel to these regions, they should “avoid getting involved in or discussing sensitive issues and affairs, photographing ports, airports, military exercise venues, and carrying books on politics, history, religion.”

China has intensified pressure on Taiwan since

President Lai Ching-te’s inauguration

last month, branding him an “obstinate separatist.” Lai has stated that Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China are “not subordinate to each other.” Beijing has not ruled out using force to assert control over the island, which it claims as its territory. While most countries do not recognize Taiwan as independent, the U.S. opposes any forcible takeover and is legally obligated to supply Taiwan with defensive weaponry.