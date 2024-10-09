‘Absolutely impossible’: Taiwan president says China can never be Taiwan’s ‘motherland’
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te asserted on Saturday that it is “absolutely impossible” for Communist China to be Taiwan’s motherland, citing the island’s government as older. Lai, who assumed office in May, made the comment at a National Day event at Taipei Dome ahead of Taiwan’s national day on Thursday.
- Older than PRC: Lai pointed out that Taiwan, governed as the Republic of China since 1912, predates the establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949. “In terms of age, it is absolutely impossible for the People’s Republic of China to become the motherland of the Republic of China’s people,” he stated
- Reunification as an “irreversible trend”: Chinese President Xi Jinping has led intensified rhetoric and military activity around Taiwan in recent years, vowing to “reunify” with the nation. He reaffirmed this position on the eve of the PRC’s 75th birthday last week, declaring that reunification is an “irreversible trend.” Meanwhile, Lai’s comments have faced criticism from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, a political group which advocates for closer ties with Beijing. KMT city councilor Ling Tao criticized Lai for “inciting political confrontation” by highlighting the “motherland theory.”
