Taiwanese electronics company founder says he’s ‘a victim’ of Lebanon’s exploding pagers

Gold Apollo’s founder, Hsu Ching-kuang, denied involvement, claiming the devices were made by a European firm that licensed its brand. “I feel like a victim. I’ve been going about my own business for 30 years, why am I suddenly roped into this?” Hsu

told reporters

before police arrived to conduct an investigation. As Taiwan authorities are investigating the company’s claims and exports, Gold Apollo emphasizes that their Hungary-based partner, BAC Consulting, is solely responsible for the manufacturing and sales of the implicated pagers in Budapest. Hsu called the situation “embarrassing,” highlighting the firm’s compliance with regulations and long-standing global distribution ties. According to a senior Lebanese security source and another source who spoke to

Reuters

, Israel’s Mossad, known for its complex foreign operations, planted explosives inside pagers imported by Hezbollah, a Iran-backed militant group, several months prior to Tuesday’s explosions.