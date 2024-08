Taekwondo star becomes Thailand’s first two-time Olympic gold medalist

Thai taekwondo athlete Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit marked her 27th birthday with a historic win, securing Thailand’s first gold medal at the Paris Olympics and becoming the first Thai athlete to win two Olympic golds. Wongpattanakit’s victory in the women’s 49kg category on Thursday follows her groundbreaking win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she brought home Thailand’s first-ever gold medal in taekwondo.