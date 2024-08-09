Taekwondo star becomes Thailand’s first two-time Olympic gold medalist
Thai taekwondo athlete Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit marked her 27th birthday with a historic win, securing Thailand’s first gold medal at the Paris Olympics and becoming the first Thai athlete to win two Olympic golds. Wongpattanakit’s victory in the women’s 49kg category on Thursday follows her groundbreaking win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she brought home Thailand’s first-ever gold medal in taekwondo.
- Golden farewell: Following Wongpattanakit’s successful title defense, the taekwondo sensation announced her retirement from the sport, capping off her illustrious career of 20 years. “I have so much pain,” she said, referencing the physical toll her sport has taken on her body. “I had a broken knee. And my ankle, my hip… Now, I have to retire.”
- Journey to Olympic glory: Wongpattanakit, who started training in taekwondo at age 9, won numerous international championships at the youth level. Her early success paved the way for her remarkable achievements at the Olympic stage, including a bronze medal in Rio 2016 and a historic gold medal in Tokyo 2020.
