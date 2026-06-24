New initiative aims to get more AAPIs into the boardroom

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) has launched a $1.5 million initiative aimed at placing more Asian American and Pacific Islander executives in Fortune 500 boardrooms.

Inside the accelerator

TAAF on June 18 unveiled the TAAF Board Accelerator, a program that will vet board-ready AAPI executives and connect them with search firms and corporate decision-makers. A $1 million multi-year grant from the Walter and Shirley Wang Foundation anchors the effort and will fund a new Roundtable Series in the foundation’s name, with TAAF adding another $500,000.

Executive data firm Equilar joined as a founding partner and will provide access to its database of senior leaders. “Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are a vital and growing part of our nation’s workforce,” said TAAF CEO Norman Chen, “yet too many companies are not tapping into an extraordinary pool of leadership talent.”

The persistent gap

Just 5.4% of Fortune 500 board seats in 2022 went to AAPIs, well under the group’s 7% share of the U.S. population, according to TAAF. While AAPIs account for roughly 13% of U.S. professionals and a larger share of those working in technology, healthcare, finance and engineering, they rarely move into top decision-making roles.

The disparity extends well beyond corporate boards. In a Wall Street Journal essay last year, leadership coach and “Big Asian Energy” author John Wang noted that just 3% of U.S. executives and senior leaders are Asian American. He also cited a 2022 Bain & Company study showing that just 16% of Asian men and 20% of Asian women felt included on the job, the lowest figure for any ethnic group.

Why this matters

The gap, often referred to as the “bamboo ceiling,” has been linked to entrenched stereotypes that cast Asian American professionals as competent but reserved. TAAF’s own 2026 STAATUS Index finds that Asian Americans are seen as reliable workers, but less often as assertive (11%) leaders compared to white Americans (36%).

Differences in communication style, including the distinction between high-context cultures that read meaning through tone and setting and low-context cultures that take words at face value, can compound those perceptions in workplaces that reward direct, assertive speech. But board representation can reshape who is seen as fit to lead in American business and influence how companies recruit, promote and develop AAPI talent below the executive level.

TAAF, in partnership with Russell Reynolds Associates, also hosts an annual Asian Corporate Directors Conference as part of its wider effort to expand AAPI access to corporate governance.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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