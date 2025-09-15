Swiss hotel denies Indian couple’s claim of racism in violent incident

A Swiss hotel has rejected racism allegations made by an Indian-origin couple from Canada who claim they were brutally attacked by staff in what they describe as a racially motivated assault back in June.

What they’re saying: The couple, identified only as Nikita and Karan, reportedly stayed at Seehotel Schwert in Gersau from June 19-24 as part of their overdue honeymoon across Europe. Tensions purportedly escalated after they requested a fan from the Chinese manager on duty, who allegedly called them “stupid” and showed preferential treatment to white, German-speaking guests.

On checkout day, the situation reportedly turned violent when Nikita attempted to report the previous night’s incident. “He threw a big and heavy ceramic mug at my face and I lost one tooth completely, 11 other teeth are damaged,” Nikita recently told the Hindustan Times , adding that she suffered permanent jaw damage and required multiple dental surgeries. The couple described feeling targeted for their race, with Nikita telling content creator Ashish Rajput, “There was already a deep-seated hatred — for our skin, for who we are.”

What the hotel is saying: Seehotel Schwert, for its part, has firmly rejected the couple’s allegations. In a statement to the Hindustan Times, the hotel described the couple’s account as “highly misleading” and a “blatant reversal of reality.” Hotel management told the publication that Nikita and Karan acted rudely since they arrived, demanding free gifts and claimed they initiated violence by physically attacking a 60-year-old employee after being informed that recording without consent violates Seehotel Schwert, for its part, has firmly rejected the couple’s allegations. In a statement to the Hindustan Times, the hotel described the couple’s account as “highly misleading” and a “blatant reversal of reality.” Hotel management told the publication that Nikita and Karan acted rudely since they arrived, demanding free gifts and claimed they initiated violence by physically attacking a 60-year-old employee after being informed that recording without consent violates Swiss law . The couple allegedly kicked the employee and knocked off his glasses, “causing facial bleeding, nose injury and head trauma” before the staff member threw the ceramic object “in self-defense.”

Why this matters: While investigation into the incident continues, the couple’s allegations come amid a broader wave of racist violence targeting Indians globally, highlighting growing safety concerns for the diaspora community.

In Ireland, recent incidents include a 6-year-old girl beaten by children yelling racial slurs and a 46-year-old taxi driver hospitalized after being attacked with a broken bottle and told to “go back to your country.” Similarly, a 15-year-old student was stabbed during a dog walk in Frisco, Texas, as anti-immigrant rhetoric targets the area’s rapidly growing Indian American population. These incidents have prompted safety advisories and left community members questioning their security abroad.

The couple has pursued legal action, while the hotel — which has permanently banned them — submitted evidence to Swiss police. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the investigation.

