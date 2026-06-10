Suu Kyi’s son condemns India for hosting Myanmar junta chief as global scrutiny intensifies

Aung San Suu Kyi’s son has criticized India for welcoming Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing during his first foreign trip since becoming president, saying he was “very disappointed” by New Delhi’s decision to host the military ruler. Rights groups argued that the visit risked conferring legitimacy on a government accused of widespread abuses since the military overthrew Suu Kyi’s elected administration in 2021.

The visit took place as Min Aung Hlaing faced growing international scrutiny, including an International Criminal Court prosecutor’s request for an arrest warrant over alleged crimes against humanity against the Rohingya.

Suu Kyi’s son questions India’s decision

Kim Aris, the younger son of Myanmar’s imprisoned former state counselor, criticized India after Min Aung Hlaing completed an official visit from May 30 to June 3 that included talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and business leaders. The Myanmar leader also traveled to Bodh Gaya, one of Buddhism’s holiest pilgrimage sites.

Speaking to The Independent , Aris said he was “very disappointed” by India’s decision to host Min Aung Hlaing. His mother has remained in detention since the military overthrew her elected government on Feb. 1, 2021. Suu Kyi, once Myanmar’s de facto civilian leader, has been largely isolated from public view since the coup.

Min Aung Hlaing led the 2021 coup and later became president through Myanmar’s military-dominated political system. His India trip marked a diplomatic opening with one of Asia’s largest democracies at a time when several Western governments have sanctioned Myanmar military officials and military-linked entities.

Rights groups cite accountability concerns

Human rights organizations and pro-democracy activists condemned the visit, arguing that it could bolster the international standing of a government accused of abuses against civilians. Yadanar Maung, spokesperson for Justice For Myanmar, said India should have offered Min Aung Hlaing “handcuffs, not a red carpet.”

In November 2024, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan requested an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing over alleged crimes against humanity linked to the persecution and forced deportation of Rohingya Muslims. The allegations stem from military operations in Rakhine State in 2017 that drove about 740,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh. Myanmar’s military has rejected the ICC proceedings.

The EU extended sanctions against Myanmar until at least May 2027, keeping asset freezes, travel bans and an arms embargo covering 105 people and 22 entities. Reuters reported that the EU said it was withholding direct financial assistance to Myanmar’s administration to avoid legitimizing the military leadership.

India points to border security and regional ties

India has framed engagement with Myanmar around security, trade and regional connectivity. According to India’s foreign ministry, Min Aung Hlaing’s visit was intended to strengthen bilateral cooperation, while a joint statement said both sides agreed to continue engagement “at all levels.”

During talks in New Delhi, Modi raised concerns about armed groups near the India-Myanmar border, refugee flows into India and the impact of Myanmar’s conflict on Indian border communities, according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The two sides also discussed trade, border management, cyber scam compounds and delayed connectivity projects, including the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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