Japan’s sushi master Jiro Ono turns 100

Tokyo sushi chef Jiro Ono, founder of the world-renowned Sukiyabashi Jiro, turned 100 on Monday, marking a century of dedication to his craft. The celebrated Ginza restaurant, which became the first sushi-only venue to earn three Michelin stars in 2008, remains under his supervision alongside his eldest son, Yoshikazu Ono. Though he no longer works daily, Ono continues to visit the restaurant and oversee preparation when possible.

From apprentice to master: Born in 1925 in Tenryu, now part of Hamamatsu in Shizuoka Prefecture, Ono began working at a local restaurant at age 7 after leaving home to apprentice. He received his sushi chef license in 1951 and opened Sukiyabashi Jiro in 1965 in a small basement space near Ginza Station. With a 10-seat counter and focus on traditional edomae sushi, Ono built a reputation for precision and consistency, emphasizing perfect temperature, seasoning and timing between chef and diner.

Born in 1925 in Tenryu, now part of Hamamatsu in Shizuoka Prefecture, Ono began working at a local restaurant at age 7 after leaving home to apprentice. He received his sushi chef license in 1951 and opened Sukiyabashi Jiro in 1965 in a small basement space near Ginza Station. With a 10-seat counter and focus on traditional edomae sushi, Ono built a reputation for precision and consistency, emphasizing perfect temperature, seasoning and timing between chef and diner. A working centenarian: Ono continues to be active at the restaurant under limited hours. During a meeting with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike ahead of his birthday, he said, “I can no longer come to the restaurant every day, but even at 100, I try to work if possible. I believe the best medicine is to work.” His son Yoshikazu now leads daily operations, while Ono advises on fish selection, rice preparation, and service standards. Sukiyabashi Jiro stopped taking public reservations in 2020 due to heightened demand and security needs but continues to serve long-standing regulars and invited guests.

Ono continues to be active at the restaurant under limited hours. During a meeting with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike ahead of his birthday, he said, “I can no longer come to the restaurant every day, but even at 100, I try to work if possible. I believe the best medicine is to work.” His son Yoshikazu now leads daily operations, while Ono advises on fish selection, rice preparation, and service standards. Sukiyabashi Jiro stopped taking public reservations in 2020 due to heightened demand and security needs but continues to serve long-standing regulars and invited guests. Influence beyond Japan: Ono’s disciplined approach to sushi has influenced chefs around the world through his training, mentorship and the 2011 documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.” His restaurant became a symbol of Japanese craftsmanship after former U.S. President Barack Obama dined there with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.