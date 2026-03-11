Survey finds ‘perpetual foreigner’ stereotype persists for Asian Americans

Asian Americans born in the U.S. are more likely than any other racial group to have their loyalty and national belonging questioned, according to the 2025 State of Chinese Americans survey. The nationwide study , conducted by the Committee of 100 and NORC at the University of Chicago, examined how Americans perceive people of Chinese descent amid rising U.S.-China tensions.

Enduring suspicion toward Chinese Americans

In the study, researchers surveyed more than 2,000 adults across the U.S. in June 2025, reflecting the demographic diversity of the national population. It found that 27% of Americans believe people of Chinese descent living in the U.S. are more loyal to China than to the U.S., highlighting persistent suspicion often described by researchers as the “perpetual foreigner” stereotype. Researchers define the term as the enduring assumption that Asian Americans are outsiders whose true national identity lies outside the U.S., regardless of citizenship or birthplace.

The pattern reflects broader trends documented in recent research. The Asian American Foundation’s 2025 STAATUS Index found that 40% of Americans believe Asian Americans are more loyal to their countries of origin than to the U.S., a perception that has doubled since 2021.

second report focusing specifically on the “perpetual foreigner” findings is scheduled to be discussed in a deep dive webinar hosted by the Committee of 100 on March 25. The session will examine how assumptions of foreignness shape experiences of belonging for Chinese Americans and broader Asian American communities six years after the COVID-19 pandemic fueled widespread anti-Asian discrimination.

The power of terminology

Researchers also explored how political rhetoric and language shape attitudes toward people of Chinese descent living in the U.S. A majority of respondents, 54%, said rhetoric used by President Donald Trump when discussing China and U.S.-China relations negatively affects how people of Chinese descent are treated in the U.S.

To test how language influences perception, the survey included an experiment in which participants read a hypothetical news article about intellectual property theft. One version attributed the actions broadly to “China,” while another specifically referenced the “Chinese government.” Participants who read the version referencing the Chinese government were twice as likely to view Chinese immigrants “very favorably,” 28% compared with 14% among those who read the version blaming China broadly.

Emma Zhang, a Committee of 100 member and associate professor of sociology and biostatistics at Yale University who contributed to the study’s research and analysis, said the results show how wording can shape public perceptions. “Words have power. When speaking about hostile actions taken by a foreign government, we all have to choose our words thoughtfully to not incidentally implicate everyday people who have no part in the matter,” Zhang said.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.