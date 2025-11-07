Canadian park renamed after outrage over anti-Japanese legacy

City officials of Surrey, British Columbia, have renamed Senator Reid Park to North Ridge Park following public outcry over the historical figure’s support for anti-Asian policies during the Second World War.

The change, announced by the city on Oct. 29, came after residents raised concerns about the park’s namesake, former Member of Parliament and Senator Thomas Reid, and his role in the internment and deportation of Japanese Canadians.

Reid represented New Westminster in Parliament from 1930 to 1949 and was later appointed to the Senate. Historical research, including findings from the University of Victoria’s Landscapes of Injustice project, identifies Reid as a key proponent of policies that stripped Japanese Canadians of their property and civil rights during the 1940s. Reid’s documented record of promoting anti-Asian racism, which has led local residents, particularly those of Japanese descent, to question the appropriateness of commemorating him in a public space. The renaming aligns with the city’s naming policy and reflects growing efforts to address historic injustices in civic recognition.

City officials emphasized that the decision followed direct community feedback and reflects a broader commitment to inclusion and reconciliation. The new name, North Ridge Park, was selected in part due to its connection to the adjacent North Ridge Elementary School.

“Our city prides itself on our diversity and on being welcoming to all people,” said Laurie Cavan, general manager of parks, recreation and culture. “It’s important that we listen to community feedback and ensure our parks and facilities reflect the City’s values.” Surrey officials confirmed that reviews of other civic names may follow as part of ongoing community engagement.

