Defending surf champ Carissa Moore confirms retirement after Paris Olympics defeat
Surfer Carissa Moore, who is of Native Hawaiian and Filipino descent, competed in what may be her final elite-level appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, on Aug. 1.
A five-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist, Moore entered the competition aiming to defend her gold medal title but lost to France’s Johanne Defay. Moore had announced her intention to retire after the 2024 Games earlier in January. After her loss, she confirmed her plan “to just take a break,” delivering a retirement speech: “The last thing I want to say is that I want to express my gratitude to everyone that’s been there and supported me, not only in this event but my whole life. It’s just nice to have a community behind you. So, thank you.”
