The Japanese franchise behind ‘Power Rangers’ ends after 51 years

“Super Sentai,” the long-running Japanese franchise that became the backbone of “Power Rangers,” aired its latest season finale on Feb. 8. The episode ended “ No.1 Sentai Gozyuger ” and marked 51 consecutive years in which the franchise delivered annual superhero series without interruption. The run began in 1975 and provided source footage for “Power Rangers” starting in 1993.

End of an era: The final episode titled “ The final episode titled “ We Are, No.1 Sentai Gozyuger! ” emphasized longstanding Super Sentai traditions, including an unmasked roll call and a closing team declaration. The story centered on team members Hoeru Tono, Rikuo, Ryugi, Kinjiro, Sumino and Mashiro as they resolved lingering conflicts and faced decisions about their future as a group. The episode aired on TV Asahi, which has broadcast “Super Sentai” continuously since the franchise’s debut.

From Gorenger to Power Rangers: “Super Sentai” launched with “Himitsu Sentai Gorenger” in 1975 and went on to introduce a new team almost every year, each with distinct suits, weapons and giant robots. That annual production model became central to the creation of “Power Rangers,” which began adapting footage from “Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger” in 1993. Entire action sequences, monster battles and mecha scenes were repurposed for American audiences, allowing the show to sustain weekly spectacle while filming new story material around the Japanese footage.

Major transition for tokusatsu television: The conclusion of “Gozyuger” represents a significant transition point in Toei’s tokusatsu programming. A new initiative titled “PROJECT R.E.D.” is scheduled to follow in the same broadcast slot, beginning with “Super Space Sheriff Gavan: Infinity.” While the future of “Super Sentai” beyond its latest season has not been announced, its 51-year run remains one of the longest uninterrupted stretches of live-action superhero television in broadcast history.

