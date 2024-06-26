Sunisa Lee models Kim Kardashian’s Olympics-inspired Skims

Sunisa “Suni” Lee has joined other American athletes in modeling Kim Kardashian’s Olympics-inspired Skims clothing line as Team USA partners with the apparel brand ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lee described Team USA’s partnership with the brand as a “dream come true” for her, noting, “I’m so lucky that I get to experiment with my style while competing, but when I’m not in the gym, I still want to look and feel great.” Team USA and Skims also partnered during the 2020 Tokyo and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.