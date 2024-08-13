Suni Lee gets hero’s welcome in Minnesota homecoming
Olympic gymnast Suni Lee returned to a hero’s welcome at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday following her triumphant performance at the Paris Games. Lee, who earned three medals — including a gold in the team event and two individual bronze medals —was greeted by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minnesota State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, along with a cheering crowd.
- Cheers and selfies: The 21-year-old St. Paul native was met with flowers, hugs and cheers from numerous supporters, including young gymnasts from her former training gym, Midwest Gymnastics. She graciously posed for selfies, signed autographs and expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support.
- Remarkable journey: The six-time Olympic medalist later took to TikTok to reflect on the journey she has taken over the past year, which included overcoming a rare kidney disease that temporarily interrupted her career. Lee shared images of her hospitalization in March 2023, as well as photos of her podium finishes in Paris and the medals she won. “Crazy what a year can do ,” she captioned the post.
