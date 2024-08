Suni Lee gets hero’s welcome in Minnesota homecoming

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee returned to a hero’s welcome at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday following her triumphant performance at the Paris Games. Lee, who earned three medals — including a gold in the team event and two individual bronze medals —was greeted by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minnesota State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, along with a cheering crowd.