Sung Kang unleashes villainous side in ‘Weekend in Taipei’ ‘90s-inspired trailer

Just over a week before it hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 8, “Weekend in Taipei” unveiled a ‘90s-style, grainy VHS trailer that combines retro charm with high-octane action.

Directed by Taiwanese American filmmaker George Huang and co-written by French filmmaker Luc Besson (“Taken,” “The Transporter”), the film stars Luke Evans as DEA agent John Lawlor, whose mission brings him back to Taipei, where he must confront an old flame, Joey Kwang (Gwei Lun-mei), now the wife of a dangerous druglord Kwang, played by Sung Kang

The trailer teases heart-pounding sequences of fast cars, intense fight choreography and nostalgic narration, setting the stage for an explosive action flick.

The film premiered at Vieshow Cinemas Xinyi in Taipei on Sept. 1 and saw theatrical releases in France and Taiwan on Sept. 25.