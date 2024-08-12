Sun Yingsha, H.E.R. shine at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics concluded after 19 days of competition in a closing ceremony at Stade de France on Sunday. Among the highlights were the electrifying rendition of the U.S. national anthem by Filipino American R&B sensation H.E.R. and the historic participation of Chinese table tennis star Sun Yingsha in the extinguishing of the Olympic flame. The ceremony also included a handover to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games, highlighted by actor Tom Cruise.