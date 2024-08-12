Sun Yingsha, H.E.R. shine at Paris Olympics closing ceremony
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics concluded after 19 days of competition in a closing ceremony at Stade de France on Sunday. Among the highlights were the electrifying rendition of the U.S. national anthem by Filipino American R&B sensation H.E.R. and the historic participation of Chinese table tennis star Sun Yingsha in the extinguishing of the Olympic flame. The ceremony also included a handover to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games, highlighted by actor Tom Cruise.
- H.E.R. performance: H.E.R., known for her soulful ballads and powerful vocals, took center stage during the handover segment, captivating 70,000 stadium attendees and millions watching from home. Clad in a flowing white jumpsuit and her signature sunglasses, the 27-year-old artist began the national anthem as a reflective ballad before transitioning into rock, ending on a soaring note.
- Sun makes history: Sun, on the other hand, made history as the first female Asian athlete to participate in the symbolic extinguishing of the Olympic flame. The 23-year-old, who earned two gold medals and one silver, represented Asian athletes in this prestigious role, joining six other athletes from five continents and one from the Refugee Olympic Team. The ceremony also broke tradition by featuring the women’s marathon as the final event — instead of the men’s — and marked International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach’s last Olympics in his current role as he officially announced the closing.
