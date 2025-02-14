‘SUMO’ brings Japan’s sacred wrestling tradition to the New York stage

Sumo wrestling is often seen as a spectacle of brute force—massive men colliding in an explosive test of strength. But behind the rituals, behind the carefully choreographed movements, lies a deeply immersive world built on discipline, tradition, and a lifelong commitment to something larger than oneself.

It’s a world that few outside of Japan truly understand, and it’s one that playwright Lisa Sanaye Dring is now bringing to the New York stage with SUMO, a new production set to premiere at The Public Theater in partnership with Ma-Yi Theater Company and La Jolla Playhouse. Following a sold-out world premiere in California, the play will make its East Coast debut this February, pulling audiences into the inner sanctum of sumo—a world where young men train, eat, and fight together in an attempt to ascend the ranks of a centuries-old institution.

A story of strength, sacrifice, and identity

At the heart of the story is Akio, a brash 18-year-old newcomer who believes strength alone will secure him a place at the top. What he doesn’t anticipate is the psychological and emotional toll of a life dictated by hierarchy, unspoken rules, and grueling expectations. Sumo, as SUMO explores, is not simply about winning. It is about survival—physically, spiritually, and socially.

“This play pulls back the curtain on a sacred yet hyper-masculine world that has remained largely impenetrable to outsiders,” says director Ralph B. Peña, who has long been at the forefront of bringing complex Asian narratives to the stage. “It’s not just a sport—it’s an identity, a tradition, and in many ways, a sacrifice.”

Sumo’s evolving place in modern culture

The play comes at a time when sumo itself is in flux. Once an untouchable cultural institution, the sport has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years—debates over its rigid traditions, gender exclusivity, and physical demands have made their way into public discourse. SUMO doesn’t set out to challenge the sport outright, but it does offer a rare human portrait of the wrestlers who devote themselves to it, questioning what is gained and what is lost in the pursuit of mastery.

With a cast including Scott Keiji Takeda, Red Concepción, Earl T. Kim, David Shih, and Viet Vo, SUMO brings a rarely depicted world to the American stage. Its debut at The Public also continues the theater’s track record of championing complex, often untold Asian American stories, following past productions like The Chinese Lady and Teenage Dick.

How to see the show

Performances begin with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Feb. 20, with the official opening set for March 5. Originally scheduled to close on Sunday, March 23, the production has now been extended through Sunday, March 30, at The Public’s Anspacher Theater.

The community performance on Friday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. will be an AANHPI Theater Night. After the performance, there will be an on-stage panel conversation followed by a reception held on The Public’s mezzanine. The post-show conversation, focused on masculinity, physicality, and its political impacts, will include playwright Lisa Sanaye Dring, sumo consultant and co-fight director James Yaegashi, and New York State Assemblymember Ron Kim. AANHPI audience members can use promo code SUMOAANHPI to access $45 tickets for this performance.

Additionally, two other post-show panels will be held during the run:

Sumo in Art: On March 15 at 1:00 PM, join us for a performance of SUMO , and stay after for a post-show panel in the theater discussing how sumo has been featured in art throughout history. Speakers will be announced at a later date.

On March 15 at 1:00 PM, join us for a performance of , and stay after for a post-show panel in the theater discussing how sumo has been featured in art throughout history. Speakers will be announced at a later date. Looking at Sumo through a Decolonized History: On March 27 at 7:00 PM, join us for a performance of SUMO and stay after for a post-show panel in the theater discussing the cultural significance and evolution of this ancient Japanese tradition.

For those who have only seen sumo from a distance, SUMO offers something rare: a chance to step inside the ring and see the weight of tradition, expectation, and ambition up close.