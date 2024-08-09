‘Succulent Chinese meal’ man dead at 82
Jack Karlson, the Australian man behind the viral “democracy manifest” clip, died at 82 on Wednesday after a battle with prostate cancer and other conditions, including systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS), according to his family.
Karlson rose to fame following the video of his 1991 arrest at a Chinese restaurant in Brisbane, where he asked police officers, “What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?” Karlson’s life was marked by both criminal escapades and a vibrant personality. Despite his notorious past, his family fondly remembers him for his motto, “to keep on laughing.” Heath Davis, director of a 2025 documentary on Karlson, called him an “icon” and “Australia’s last larrikin.” Karlson’s niece, Kim Edwards, who set up a GoFundMe page during her uncle’s treatment, shared that their family gave him a last taste of red wine.
