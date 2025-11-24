Landmark study links ultra processed foods to chronic diseases worldwide

A global review published by The Lancet reports that many familiar convenience foods, including instant noodles, sweetened beverages and packaged snacks, are linked to higher risks of chronic disease when eaten in large amounts.

The three-part analysis examined 104 long term studies and found that 92 showed consistent associations between heavy consumption of ultra processed foods — or items made with additives and ingredients not typically used in home cooking — and increased risks of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease or several cancers. The review was completed by 43 experts using data collected across multiple regions over the past two decades.

Finding a consistent pattern

The review compiles data from cohort and longitudinal studies conducted in countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. UPFs were classified using the NOVA system , which identifies products formulated with industrial ingredients, preservatives and artificial flavors and colors rather than whole foods. Across the included studies, participants with the highest intake of these products showed increased body weight, higher fasting glucose and elevated markers tied to cardiovascular risk.

Several studies that examined cancer outcomes reported higher incidence of colorectal, breast and other cancers among groups with the greatest consumption levels. The authors explain that while the evidence comes from observational research, the alignment of results across populations strengthens the overall interpretation of risk and indicates a consistent pattern.

Alarming world trend

In the U.S., national dietary surveillance shows that adults obtained about 53% of their daily calories from ultra processed foods between August 2021 and August 2023, with children and teens reaching nearly 62%. Among Asian Americans, research indicates a lower overall share at 35.5%, although intake varies by nativity. U.S.-born Asian Americans consumed 51.5% of their daily energy from ultra processed foods compared to 37.1% among those who were foreign born, a pattern that reflects differences in food access, acculturation and household eating habits.

The review also highlights significant increases in ultra processed food intake in parts of Asia where diets have traditionally relied on fresh and minimally processed foods. In South Korea, national records show that ultra processed foods accounted for 17.4% of adult energy intake in 1998 to 2005 and rose to 26.7% in 2016 to 2019, with levels remaining above 25% in 2020 to 2022. A dietary study of middle-aged adults in Japan found that 38.2% of daily energy intake came from ultra processed foods.

Researchers point out that these products are often chosen for convenience, which can make it easy to overlook how heavily they rely on industrial formulations rather than ingredients used in home cooking, a pattern that has grown more visible in Japan and South Korea as long work hours and fast paced routines increase reliance on ready to eat options.

Global call to action

Research summarized in the review points to the role of global food system changes in shaping consumption patterns. The authors note that modern retail expansion, large scale food and beverage manufacturing and extensive distribution networks have increased the availability and affordability of ultra processed products across many countries. They add that “powerful global corporations” continue to drive these trends through wide marketing reach and policy influence, contributing to the growing presence of ultra processed foods in national diets.

The review states that national nutrition guidelines often overlook risks tied to the degree of processing and recommends front of package labeling, marketing restrictions and procurement standards that increase availability of minimally processed foods in public institutions. The authors add that “the signal is already strong enough for governments to take action,” noting that structural policy measures will be necessary to reduce population level exposure.

