Study suggests iconic Lion of Venice was made in China
A new study has suggested that Venice, Italy’s iconic winged lion statue may have been created in China well before Marco Polo’s famous travels. Researchers from the University of Padua announced in September that the statue has bronze components traced back to Chinese copper ore deposits.
- A question of origin: The Lion of Venice, an emblem of the city and its patron saint, Saint Mark, has long been a symbol of power and courage, prominently displayed in St. Mark’s Square. It is believed that the statue was brought to Venice in pieces, possibly by Marco Polo’s relatives after their time at Kublai Khan’s court. While previous research suggested a Near Eastern origin, the new findings indicate a far more extensive network of trade between Europe and Asia, dating back to the medieval period.
- A riddle solved: Lead researcher Massimo Vidale shared that the chemical analysis his team conducted linked the statue to the lower Yangzi River region, historically known for its copper mining. “Now, we have solved for good a long-inherited archaeological riddle,” Vidale stated, noting that stylistic and chemical data align with the hypothesis of a Chinese origin. He believes that the lion was originally a hybrid creature resembling a Chinese tomb guardian and was modified over time to appear more lion-like.
