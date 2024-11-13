Why thousands of Chinese students bicycled overnight for dumplings

Nighttime cycling for dumplings has become a viral sensation in central China, drawing thousands of university students who pedal from Zhengzhou to Kaifeng for a taste of the city’s famous “guantang bao” (a type of soup dumpling).

State media say the craze began on June 18 when four students embarked on an impromptu, five-hour ride to savor the dish. Since then, waves of young cyclists, inspired by slogans like “Youth is priceless,” have filled the roads at night, bringing energy and tourism to Kaifeng’s historic streets.

“It felt like a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said participant Liang Yalin, who reveled in the exhilaration of the journey despite the fatigue.