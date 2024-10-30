Controversial streamer attacked in South Korea after kissing ‘comfort women’ statue
IRL streamer JohnnySomali, whose real name is Ismael Ramsey Khalid, was assaulted by locals after a series of inappropriate actions in South Korea.
Khalid, who gained notoriety for provocative actions in his livestreams, faced backlash earlier this month after kissing the Statue of Peace — a statue of one of South Korea’s “comfort women,” symbolizing victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery — in Seoul’s Yongsan district.
“Japan hates these things. I love Korea, and everything that I did in Japan was for Korean and Chinese people,” said Khalid, who was arrested in Japan last year for alleged trespassing.
While livestreaming with friends on Thursday, Khalid was sucker punched by an unidentified man, who was later hailed as a “hero” on social media. On Sunday, clips of what appeared to be another man attacking Khalid viciously went viral.
Aside from kissing the statue, Khalid allegedly played explicit sounds and North Korean music on public transport, poured instant noodles on a convenience store table and caused disturbances at a theme park while in South Korea.
