Controversial streamer attacked in South Korea after kissing ‘comfort women’ statue

IRL streamer JohnnySomali, whose real name is Ismael Ramsey Khalid, was assaulted by locals after a series of inappropriate actions in South Korea.

Khalid , who gained notoriety for provocative actions in his livestreams, faced backlash earlier this month after kissing the Statue of Peace — a statue of one of South Korea’s “ comfort women ,” symbolizing victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery — in Seoul’s Yongsan district.

“Japan hates these things. I love Korea, and everything that I did in Japan was for Korean and Chinese people,” said Khalid, who was arrested in Japan last year for alleged trespassing.