Stray Kids honor ‘NSync at the AMAs
Stray Kids paid tribute to ‘NSync in a high-energy debut performance at the American Music Awards’ 50th anniversary special on Sunday.
The K-pop group kicked off their number by emulating the iconic puppetry from ‘NSync’s “Bye Bye Bye” music video, with five members suspended by strings in a nod to the American boy band’s 2000 AMAs performance. After a brief showcase of ‘NSync choreography, Stray Kids transitioned into their hit single “Chk Chk Boom,” performing alongside 20 backup dancers in coordinated black outfits. “Performing on the AMAs for the first time and doing a collaboration with ‘NSync was very memorable,” they told Billboard backstage. The JYP Entertainment boy group’s tribute was introduced by ‘NSync’s Lance Bass and the Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, who highlighted the AMAs’ boy band legacy.
