Stephen Curry draws scores of Chinese fans even in face of approaching typhoon

via Under Armour

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s recent trip to China to promote his Curry Brand merchandise faced unexpected challenges due to overwhelming fan enthusiasm. View post on X The sheer number of fans swarming Curry in public spaces during his Sept. 10-16 visit forced the cancellation of several events and even led to the skipping of planned activities in Xi’an due to overcrowding concerns raised by the local government. Other planned public appearances, like a 3-point contest in Chengdu and a visit to the ancient city wall in Xi’an, were also scrapped. However, the trip still achieved some key objectives, including the opening of the world’s first Curry Brand store and the unveiling of De’Aaron Fox’s signature shoe in Chengdu. On the last day of the trip, Curry managed to draw a crowd of over 10,000 people to his public event in Shanghai, despite the impending arrival of Typhoon Bebinca , the strongest storm to hit China since 1949.