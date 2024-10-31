Stephanie Hsu navigates modern dating in Peacock rom-com series ‘Laid’

In the upcoming Peacock series “Laid,” Oscar-nominated “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Stephanie Hsu stars as Ruby, a woman confronted with a bizarre dilemma: her former lovers are mysteriously dying.

The rom-com takes a unique twist, as Ruby must reconnect and warn her past partners and navigate the challenges of modern dating with the help of her best friend AJ (portrayed by Zosia Mamet). All eight 30-minute episodes will be released on Dec. 19.