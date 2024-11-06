Michelle Steel leads Derek Tran in tight Orange County House race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel leads Democrat Derek Tran 52.5% (117,378 votes) to 47.5% (106,015 votes) in the race for California’s 45th congressional district, early results reported on Wednesday show.
Their face-off, reportedly the nation’s most expensive House race, has seen $46.1 million in campaign and outside spending, with $34.2 million from independent groups. District 45, which includes Orange County’s Little Saigon, has featured high-profile endorsements from former presidents.
Steel, a two-term incumbent and one of the first Korean American women in Congress, expressed her gratitude to her volunteers and her hope to continue lowering taxes. Meanwhile, Tran, an Army veteran and son of Vietnamese refugees, maintains confidence as ballots are still being counted, stressing the importance of fair and transparent election procedures.
The race was marred by heated accusations, including allegations of communism and misuse of COVID funds, with both sides trading blows until Election Day. The result could take days or even weeks.
