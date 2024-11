Michelle Steel leads Derek Tran in tight Orange County House race

Republican Rep. Michelle Steel leads Democrat Derek Tran 52.5% (117,378 votes) to 47.5% (106,015 votes) in the race for California’s 45th congressional district, early results reported on Wednesday show.

Their face-off, reportedly the nation’s most expensive House race , has seen $46.1 million in campaign and outside spending , with $34.2 million from independent groups. District 45, which includes Orange County’s Little Saigon, has featured high-profile endorsements from former presidents.