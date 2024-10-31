K-pop idol publicly apologizes to fans after gaining weight

Jang Ye Eun, best known as J in K-pop girl group STAYC, recently apologized to fans after facing criticism over her weight gain, acknowledging that she had started working out and dieting.

“To be honest, I saw the fancam and I’m sorry I didn’t maintain my figure well. I’m going to go on a diet a little. I’ll do it slowly while eating good food. Hehe,” she wrote on Bubble, an app that allows fans to communicate with K-pop idols.

Her message sparked strong reactions from fans both in South Korea and internationally, who largely felt her apology was unnecessary. Fans expressed concern about South Korea’s intense beauty standards , noting that J’s appearance was already healthy and flattering. “Feel so bad for her. The apology culture is terrible. Poor girl apologizing for being healthy,” one wrote.