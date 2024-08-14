New Spotify playlist highlights Filipino street hip-hop culture
A new Spotify playlist, titled “KALYE Mixtape” (with “kalye” meaning “street” in English), introduces listeners to Filipino street hip-hop culture.
The playlist is part of Spotify’s year-long program, KALYE X, which aims to promote Pinoy hip-hop through collaborations with artists, fans, and the community. Describing the Pinoy hip-hop community as “deeply passionate” about their craft, Chesca Tan, lead editor at Spotify Philippines, told Adobo Magazine that they want to ensure the community is “well represented across our playlist ecosystem and that their art is recognized and respected.” Some of the Filipino artists featured in the playlist include Flow G, Skusta Clee and Gloc 9.
