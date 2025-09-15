South Korean workers return home after Georgia Hyundai raid

South Korean workers detained in last week’s immigration raid at a Hyundai manufacturing facility in Georgia returned home Thursday evening, concluding a diplomatic crisis that exposed tensions over U.S. visa policies and threatened billions in investment commitments between the two allies.

Catch up: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested 475 people at Hyundai’s Metaplant complex in Ellabell on Sept. 4 in what officials called the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested 475 people at Hyundai’s Metaplant complex in Ellabell on Sept. 4 in what officials called the largest single-site enforcement operation in Homeland Security Investigations’ history. Those arrested included 317 South Koreans, along with nationals from Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Venezuela and three from Japan.

Reports say many of the plant’s skilled workers were on questionable visa documentation, including B-1 business traveler visas and visa waiver programs that largely prohibited work activities. Some attempted to hide in air ducts and a sewage pond during the raid, which involved helicopters and armored vehicles.

What Trump said: President Donald Trump defended the operation Sunday, posting on Truth Social that foreign companies must “respect our Nation’s Immigration Laws” while encouraging them to “LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent.” “What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers,” he added, floating the possibility of allowing foreign manufacturing experts to help train American workers.

The administration had also released footage showing shackled workers getting on a bus after the raid, which South Korean officials called “regrettable.” Trump later paused the return process to evaluate whether the workers should stay for training programs.

How Seoul responded: South Korea, whose nationals historically avoided large-scale immigration enforcement, has responded quickly to the mass detentions. President Lee Jae-myung South Korea, whose nationals historically avoided large-scale immigration enforcement, has responded quickly to the mass detentions. President Lee Jae-myung described the U.S. action as “unjust infringements on the activities of our people and businesses.” Foreign Minister Cho Hyun departed for Washington Monday with visa reforms at the top of his agenda, considering that it occurred just a little over a week after Lee and Trump’s summit

The Boeing 747-8i departed Seoul’s Incheon International Airport Wednesday morning and facilitated “voluntary departures” under what legal experts described as an unusual government-to-government agreement. After negotiations, Seoul secured the workers’ release without restraints, having argued they were not criminals.

How it ended: All 317 detained South Koreans, except one, chose repatriation, alongside 14 additional foreign workers. The charter flight departed Atlanta Thursday afternoon.

Lee, however, delivered his strongest warning yet, saying continued visa obstacles would make South Korean companies “hesitate to make direct investments in the United States.” The U.S. action jeopardized Seoul’s $350 billion investment commitment that secured lower American tariffs, and stakes remain high given Hyundai’s $26 billion manufacturing pledge, which includes a Louisiana steel plant.

