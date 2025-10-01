South Koreans detail alleged mistreatment during ICE detention

South Korean workers detained in the largest-ever Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) enforcement operation at a Hyundai battery plant in Georgia are increasingly speaking up with disturbing claims of mistreatment, furthering tensions between Seoul and Washington.

Mocked, starved and left cold: More than 400 federal agents stormed the Ellabell-based plant on Sept. 4, leading to the arrest of 317 South Korean nationals among a total of 475 people. During their More than 400 federal agents stormed the Ellabell-based plant on Sept. 4, leading to the arrest of 317 South Korean nationals among a total of 475 people. During their week-long detention at a Folkston facility, the workers allegedly endured harsh conditions such as crowded “pods” packed with up to 80 people, inadequate meals of apples, meat gruel or ham-and-cheese sandwiches, and toilets separated from dining areas only by low barriers and curtains. They also claimed being forced to sleep on moldy mattresses under cold air conditioning and drinking from water fountains that smelled.

Even more disturbing were allegations that guards made racist, slant-eye gestures to mock them. “The racial discrimination and sneering — and how the United States viewed us — will linger long in my heart,” one worker shared in a group chat, as per The New York Times . The workers also reported never being read their rights, having phones confiscated to prevent family contact and not being told what laws they supposedly violated.

Critical gap exposed: The enforcement action reveals significant contradictions in U.S. policy toward skilled South Koreans. Despite decades of military partnership and a 2012 free trade agreement with Seoul, the U.S. has failed to establish dedicated visa categories for Korean workers. This administrative gap forces companies to navigate legal uncertainty when staffing complex projects. It is particularly problematic as Washington actively seeks foreign investment like South Korea’s recent $350 billion manufacturing commitment.

Reuters reports that internal documents from August 2023 show that LG Energy Solution had developed systematic visa workarounds, training employees to use travel waivers instead of work permits and instructing them to avoid discussing work activities with customs officials. The Trump administration has intensified these obstacles by recently imposing a $100,000 charge for H-1B visas — up from typical previous costs of around $1,700 to $4,500 — and launching “Project Firewall” to closely scrutinize employer visa compliance. These measures particularly affect Asian professionals, who constitute a substantial portion of skilled visa holders, while contradictory administration statements about welcoming elite talent alongside mass deportation campaigns create uncertainty about the U.S.’ actual intentions toward qualified foreign workers.

What’s next: The U.S. has committed to establishing a “visa working group” with South Korea and assured returning workers will face no re-entry disadvantages. Trump had also declared on Truth Social that foreign workers remain “welcome” and that he does not want to “frighten off or disincentivize investment into America by outside countries or companies.”

However, Seoul is determined to seek justice, announcing a “full-scale investigation” into the arrests and potential human rights violations during the detention. While 316 workers returned to South Korea on Sept. 11, one man with U.S.-based family chose to remain in ICE custody, though it is unclear if he understood he would continue being detained. Meanwhile, the battery project, which is expected to create 400 jobs, faces a delay of several months.

