South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol practices golf to prepare for Trump
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has picked up golf for the first time in eight years, preparing for “golf diplomacy” with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Golf was key to Trump’s diplomatic relations during his first term — Japanese late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for one, famously gifted him gold-plated clubs in 2016 — and Yoon’s practice, according to a senior official, aims to facilitate meaningful conversations with him.
Following Trump’s victory, concerns about his “America First” approach have resurfaced, especially on issues like U.S. military cost-sharing. Trump in his first administration demanded that South Korea significantly increase payments for the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed on the peninsula, a presence considered vital for deterring North Korean aggression.
After congratulating Trump by phone, Yoon noted that while conditions would differ from President Joe Biden’s era, his administration is ready for upcoming challenges.
