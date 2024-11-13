South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol practices golf to prepare for Trump

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has picked up golf for the first time in eight years, preparing for “golf diplomacy” with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Following Trump’s victory, concerns about his “America First” approach have resurfaced, especially on issues like U.S. military cost-sharing. Trump in his first administration demanded that South Korea significantly increase payments for the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed on the peninsula, a presence considered vital for deterring North Korean aggression.