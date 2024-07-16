South Korean Marine Corps veteran paralyzed in Philadelphia carjacking crash
Junoh Kim, a 23-year-old undergraduate student at New York University’s Stern School of Business, was left paralyzed from the waist down after armed carjackers crashed into his Uber in South Philadelphia on June 23. As his road to recovery remains uncertain, Kim is currently on indefinite leave from school and work.
- What happened: Kim was working as a summer analyst at Klema Capital when the crash occurred near the University of Pennsylvania. At around 3 a.m., four masked individuals in a dark SUV carjacked a 2022 BMW X7 at gunpoint on Baltimore Street. The carjackers then refueled, crossed a median and sped onto I-76, eventually losing control and crashing into Kim’s Uber near Spruce Street. Two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old and 30-year-old Antoinne Patton were arrested. The teens face aggravated assault, carjacking and related charges, while Patton is charged with criminal conspiracy and related counts.
- GoFundMe: Despite the uncertainty of his recovery, Kim remains determined to impact the financial services industry and hopes to walk again. A GoFundMe fundraiser for his medical bills and rehab costs has raised over $100,000. “I see this as both my way of repaying those who have prayed for and supported me, and as my life’s purpose moving forward. I’d like to share what my father has instilled in me since I was a young boy: if I don’t give up, it’s not over,” Kim told the New York Post.
