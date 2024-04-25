South Korean kids take government to court over climate change
Young activists in South Korea have filed a case accusing their government of violating their human rights by not doing enough to address climate change.
Key points:
- South Korea’s Constitutional Court heard the landmark case based on petitions filed by children and teens on April 23.
- This is the first public hearing on a climate-related court case in Asia.
- The youth argue South Korea’s plan to cut emissions 40% by 2030 is inadequate to keep global warming under 1.5°C.
- A 17-month-old infant nicknamed “Woodpecker” is among the 250 plaintiffs.
The details:
- Woodpecker et. al. v. South Korea is one of four petitions filed since 2020 that the court is considering together in the landmark case.
- Lawyer Lee Donghyun said the government’s current climate inaction will trigger irreversible climate impacts, violating the plaintiff’s rights. Their case rests on the country’s constitutional guarantee of the right to a healthy environment.
- “The more we think this task can be delayed now, the bigger the burden our future generations will have,” she was quoted saying. “I think it’s the same as passing on a debt to your children.”
- U.S. attorney Thae Khwarg, who represents middle and high school students in a separate petition, said forcing youth to clean up the emissions mess of older generations is a form of discrimination.
- The government’s lawyers say the officials are doing all they can and denied they are discriminating against younger generations.
- South Korea revised down its 2030 industrial carbon targets in 2023, while maintaining overall emissions goals.
Tangent:
- The hearing comes just weeks after the European Court of Human Rights ruled against Switzerland for insufficient climate action. Similar cases are ongoing in Australia, Brazil and Peru.
What’s next:
- The court’s verdict may set a precedent for further climate litigation lawsuits in Asia.
