South Korea legalizes tattoo industry after unanimous vote

Tattoo artists in South Korea will soon be able to work legally for the first time after lawmakers voted 195 to zero on Sept. 25 to pass the Tattooist Act.

The measure replaces decades of criminal penalties with a government-run licensing system designed to regulate hygiene and training standards. The unanimous vote comes a month after over 70 artists from across the country gathered outside the National Assembly in Seoul to call for its approval.

The Tattooist Act redefines tattooing and semi-permanent makeup as recognized services and allows non-medical practitioners to apply for licenses under official oversight. Tattooists will be required to comply with hygiene protocols and may need to complete regular training at state-approved institutions. The law will take effect two years after presidential promulgation, during which existing tattooists can register provisionally until full licensing becomes available. Tattoo removal will remain limited to licensed medical professionals, and tattooing minors without parental consent will continue to be banned.

For years, South Korea maintained one of the strictest stances on tattooing in the developed world, with unlicensed artists facing penalties of up to five years in prison or fines of 50 million won ($35,500). Despite this, demand for tattoos grew rapidly, pushing the practice into an unregulated underground economy.

Doy, a union leader representing 1,100 tattooists, said, “Tattooists in Korea, each working in their own spaces, overcame the isolating nature of our profession and built a solidarity of 1,100 members.” Another tattooist welcomed the changes , saying, “With legalization, card payments will become possible, meaning taxes can be paid properly, and as a result, the financial burden of tattoos may even decrease.”

