South Korea offers incentives to dog meat farmers ahead of ban
South Korea announced a plan on Thursday that would provide subsidies and incentives to dog meat farmers and related businesses ahead of a nationwide ban on dog meat consumption set in early 2027. The move aims to facilitate a smooth transition away from the controversial industry while ensuring the welfare of the animals involved.
- About the incentives: The government has earmarked 100 billion won ($76 million) to compensate farmers, butchers and restaurant owners who agree to close their businesses. Farmers will receive up to 600,000 won ($456) for each dog they surrender, and authorities will attempt to find adoptive homes or shelter placements for the nation’s near half-a-million dogs bred for their meat. The plan also includes low-interest loans for those transitioning to other agricultural businesses.
- Transitioning a dying industry: South Korea has over 1,500 dog breeding farms, more than 200 slaughterhouses and around 2,300 restaurants still serving dog meat. The ban, passed in January, aims to end the controversial centuries-old tradition of consuming dog meat. Reflecting growing support for animal welfare and a declining appetite for the practice, the ban has gained momentum under President Yoon Suk Yeol, a known animal lover. The plan, however, has also drawn criticism from both animal rights activists and industry representatives who raised concerns about the adequacy of the government’s financial support for those impacted by the ban. Farmers have earlier called for 2 million won ($1,505) as compensation per surrendered dog.
