Kids in South Korea are growing taller: study
A recent study by the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS) found that South Korean children and teenagers have experienced significant growth and accelerated maturation over the past decade. The study, which measured 1,118 individuals between 7 and 19 years old, found increases in height, weight and earlier onset of puberty compared to data from 2011-2013.
Taller, more mature: Boys in elementary school now average 54.8 inches tall, up from 53.1 inches, while high school boys stand at 68.2 inches, compared to 67.4 inches a decade ago. Girls also saw increases, with elementary school girls reaching an average height of 53.9 inches, up from 52 9 inches, and high school girls averaging 63.7 inches, compared to 63 inches previously. The peak growth rate for boys now occurs between 14 and 15 years old, and for girls between 13 and 14, about two years earlier than in the past. Observers note that improved living conditions fueled by South Korea’s recent economic growth may have allowed children and teenagers to reach their full genetic growth potential.
More weight gain: Weight increases were also noted across all age groups and genders. Elementary school boys gained an average of 6.6 pounds, while high school boys gained 9.7 pounds. Girls also experienced weight gains, with elementary school girls gaining 2.4 pounds and high school girls gaining 6.1 pounds on average. The study also found an increase in body mass index (BMI) for both boys and girls, with 20.7% of boys and 14.3% of girls having a BMI of at least 23, indicating potential overweight or obesity concerns.
